Joan Gearhart, 91, of Richland Township, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at home.
She was born July 24, 1931, in Pottsville, the daughter of Steve and Anna (Yakubosky) Stoffa.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack Gearhart.
Survived by daughters, Nadine married to Timothy McMahon of Johnstown; Daria married to Harry Kough Jr. of Strongstown; and Stephanie married to Carl Gladys of Johnstown; grandchildren, Charles (Amira) McMahon, Timothy Jack McMahon, Erica Zoodie, Marc (Amy) Kough, Jessica Kough, and Tyler (Halli) Gladys; great-grandchildren, Torrance, Cheyenne, and Christopher Zoodie; Jayden and Laken Kough; Skyler and Michael Hill; Knightly and Kingsley Bartlebaugh; Casandra McMahon; and special "grandson," Brandon (Tori) Haddon.
Joan was a former employee of W.T. Grants where she met her husband, Jack. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be sadly missed by all.
Joan was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Geistown, where a Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 19. Friends will be received Sunday, June 18, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home Inc., Broad Street, where a vigil service will be held.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
