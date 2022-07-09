Joan M. Landis, 61, New Columbia

Joan M. Landis, 61, of New Columbia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born June 13, 1961, in Lancaster, the daughter of Jerry L. and Janice M. (Denlinger) Moore, of Winfield. On Oct. 25, 1980 she married P. Dennis Landis, who survives. Together they celebrated 41 years of marriage and had four daughters who Joan adored and led in faith, along with their spouses and grandchildren.
Joan was an exceptionally talented gardener, designer, decorator, homemaker and Bible quizzer. She also enjoyed needlepoint, antiquing, and especially loved spending time with her family. She lent her many talents to The Cypress House, wedding venue, at her home in New Columbia. She was a member and selfless servant at Community Mennonite Fellowship for many years as a Sunday School Teacher, Musical Director, Decorator, and Florist. She was a 1979 graduate of Lewisburg High School and attended Lancaster Bible College. Joan was also dedicated to her work, together with her husband she owned Landis Builders for 35 years and was a caretaker for the disabled at Shared Support. Joan was dedicated, loyal, selfless, and poured her entire heart into every aspect of her life — especially her family.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are four daughters and sons-in-law; Chelsea Landis and Scott Fischer, of Selinsgrove, Courtney and Ry Carman, of Winfield, Caitlin and Antoine Burton, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Alexa and Chase Snyder, of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Bear Burton, Dylan, Jackson and William Fischer; and three grandchildren on the way. In addition to her immediate family are her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Donna Moore, Jerry and Brenda Moore, and Jesse and Mandy Moore; and mother-in-law, Evelyn A. Landis, and in-laws, Jim and Carolyne Landis, Jean and John Sensenig, and Daryl and Marylee Landis.
Joan was predeceased by her father-in-law, Paul R. Landis, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Landis.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law, Pastor Scott Fischer, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Beaver Run Mennonite Cemetery, Limestone Township.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Missio Dei Alliance, 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove, PA 17870
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.