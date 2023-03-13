Joan M. Stellmach, 89, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at The Manor at Penn Village.
She was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Paxinos, a daughter of Alphonse and Leona (Orzech) Trelinski. On May 5, 1956, in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, she was married to Thomas Stellmach who passed away May 19, 2005.
Joan was a 1952 graduate of Shamokin High School. She was employed as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone before becoming a mother and homemaker.
She was an active member of the New Covenant Church, Sunbury, where she was also the church secretary.
Joan was the life of the party no matter where she went. She loved to chew gum and was sure to have a good supply no matter where she was. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was well known for her iced tea and baked beans at the family gatherings. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and sharing in their achievements. In her alone time, you could find her watching her favorite shows on TV — QVC, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Culp of Shamokin Dam; and her son, Randy of Stonington; two grandchildren, Justin Culp and Brianne Suggs and her husband Jason; and one great-grandchild, Liam. Joan was the oldest of eight children. Her surviving sisters and brothers include Esther Lucas, Marie Walter, Robert Trelinski and David Trelinski.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Alphonse, Donald and William.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, followed by a memorial service at noon.
Burial, in the Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington, will be private and at the convenience of the family.