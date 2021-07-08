On July 7, 2021, Joan Mitchell Moyer left her earthly home to be with her heavenly Father.
She was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Penns Creek, the daughter of the late Russell William and Emma Ida (Hummel) Mitchell. Joan married Carson E. Moyer on Aug. 23, 1970. Carson predeceased her on Dec. 3, 2015. They were married for 45 years.
She graduated from Middleburg High School in 1963, and attended Bloomsburg University where she received her undergraduate degree and her master’s degree.
She taught third grade for seven years at Jackson-Penn Elementary School. Joan stayed home with her four children for 16 years and then continued her teaching career at Selinsgrove Elementary School as a second-grade teacher for 17 years. Joan enjoyed teaching, and always tried to make learning fun. She always hoped her students would remember the songs they sang. She also shared her extensive collection of children’s books with her students and hoped to impart in them a love of reading.
Joan loved the Lord Jesus and worshipped Him at the Freeburg United Methodist Church.
She considered her children a blessing and felt her grandchildren brought sunshine into her life. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, planting flowers in the spring, and cherished quality time on her front porch over the summer. She liked shopping and was always on the hunt for a good bargain. In addition to her shopping outings, she enjoyed exploring new towns or wandering drives along country roads. Public sales were also a favorite family outing throughout the years. She also enjoyed Presidential trivia, crossword puzzles, and books of all types, including old yearbooks.
She served on the Freeburg Borough Council and was the first female to serve in this capacity.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, Michelle E. and Ron Hawes of Harrisburg, Christine L. and Shannon Van Horn of Mount Pleasant Mills, Kathleen A. Moyer of Henrico, Va., and Matthew E. Moyer of Middleburg; along with two grandsons, Luke D. Hawes and Graydon C. Van Horn; and one granddaughter, Hannah E. Hawes. Also, one brother, Patrick I. Mitchell of Middleburg, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Janie J. Mitchell of Middleburg; and a brother-in-law, Joseph C. Moyer and his wife Oletha of Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, Joan asked that those who desire to do something in her memory, buy a book for a child and read it to them.
A small service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at St. Peter’s Church, Freeburg.
A memorial service will be held July 31 with the time and place to be announced.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High st., Selinsgrove.