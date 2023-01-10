Joan E. Pittiglio, 94, of Northumberland, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at The Gardens in Orangeville.
Joan was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Glace) Wirth. On Dec. 27, 1950, she married Vincent Pittiglio, who preceded her in death in February 2016.
She was a 1946 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Joan was a former member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Northumberland and currently a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury.
She retired from Chadwicks, in Northumberland, where she worked as a waitress for several years.
Joan loved watching the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Football. Every summer she enjoyed spending time in her flower garden. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the beach. She loved cooking, country western music and traveling, especially to Hawaii.
She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Vincent M. Pittiglio and Matthew L. and Mary Jo Pittiglio of Selinsgrove; daughters and sons-in-law, Marie E. and Patrick Chapman of New Jersey and Lori A. and Jeff Trotto of Northumberland; granddaughters, Michele, Cristina, Laura, Elizabeth, Gina and Adrienne; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Carmella, Ryder, Vincent, Luke, Marilyn and Sophia.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Edward Wirth.
Friends and family may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, where Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fred Wangwe AJ officiating.
Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Northumberland Christian School, 351 Fifth St., Northumberland, PA 17857, or Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, 2221 Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.