Joann C. Oxenrider, 80, of Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late William E. Oxenrider Sr., who preceded her in death on April 13, 2016.
Joann was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Selinsgrove, the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Bailey) Mull. She attended Selinsgrove High School.
Joann was a seamstress and was formerly employed with Pillow Manufacturing. She also later worked for the Senior Center in Herndon.
Joann enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards, dice, and washers. She especially enjoyed camping.
She is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-law, William “Billy” Oxenrider Jr., Johnny (Vicki) Oxenrider, and Christopher “Chris” Oxenrider; four grandchildren, Trystain, Ashton, Karyssa, and Jerimiah; two stepgrandchildren; two brothers, Robert Mull and Daniel (Vicky) Mull; two sisters, Audrey (Donald) Neiswinder and Faye DeDay; and many nieces and nephews.
Joann was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Miller.
Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.