JoAnn L. Ruhl, 85, Selinsgrove

JoAnn Louise Ruhl, 85, of North Water Street, Selinsgrove, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, June 20, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a hard fought battle with congestive heart failure.
She was born May 7, 1938, in Winfield, dear daughter of the late Eugene S. And Elsie G. (Sanders) Troxell. On Aug. 31, 1958, she married her childhood sweetheart, Frederick W. Ruhl, who surely welcomed her to Heaven.
During JoAnn’s school years, she attended Fisher’s One-Room Schoolhouse, Shamokin Dam schools, where she met Fred, Pine Street School and in 1956, graduated from Selinsgrove High School.
JoAnn blessed all who knew her with her kind heart, caring personality, selfless attitude and her love for the Lord. Throughout her life, though mainly a homemaker, she did many things to help out financially, which included caring for other people’s children, including six of her own, as well as working at several local factories.
JoAnn was a faithful member of Sound of the Gospel Church, Selinsgrove, where in her younger years, she served the Lord in many ways. It was JoAnn’s greatest desire that everyone would come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Besides the Lord and Fred, JoAnn’s family meant absolutely everything to her. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Brenda and Micah Carvell of Mount Pleasant Mills, R. Robert and Sarah Ruhl of Selinsgrove, Donald and Veronica Ruhl of Middleburg and JoLynn and Andrew Spade of Mount Pleasant Mills; a daughter-in-law, RoseAnn Ruhl of Selinsgrove; grandchildren Katybeth (Victor) Anderson, Aundrea (Zach) Ettinger, Jared Carvell, Christina (Cyrus) Robinson, Dennis Ruhl, Donte Ruhl, Ammonnie Ruhl, Aiyanah Ruhl, Akeeam Ruhl, Hannah Spade, Andrea Ruhl, Landon Spade, Rebeka Spade; great-grandchildren Reese Robinson, Lawson Anderson, Freya Robinson, Hardin Robinson, Valeria Ruhl, Kembree Anderson, Isabelle Ettinger, and one sister Patti (Harold) Jamison, of Winfield.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Frederick E. Ruhl and Shawn A. Ruhl; a great-grandchild, Finley Anderson, and older sister, Mary Katherine, in infancy.
Friends and family will gratefully be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Sound of the Gospel Church, 50 Gospel Way, Selinsgrove, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Cousar officiating. Burial will be in Shreiners Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor JoAnn’s memory may be made to the Sound of the Gospel Church.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 North High St., Selinsgrove.