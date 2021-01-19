Joann M. Balschi, 84, Northumberland

Joann M. (Kocher) Balschi, 84, of 729 Hookies Grove Road, Northumberland, died early Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she was a patient.
Born in Danville on June 23, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Ross A. and Dorothy E. (Everett) Kocher.
She was a 1954 graduate of Danville High School.
Her early life was spent in Danville and she then resided in Riverside for many years. In 2003, she moved to her present home in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Joann was last employed at Beiter’s Department Store in Danville from 1995 to 2016. Earlier, she was employed as a secretary by Danville State Hospital, TRW, Inc., Johansen Construction at Merck, Inc.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland. An active member of the Danville Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, she also belonged to the Past Matrons and Past Patrons Association of District 22 and was also a Past District Deputy Grandmatron of District 22.
Joann was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph “Pappy” Shannon, on Sept. 19, 1995; by two brothers, Harold F. Kocher on Nov. 21, 1985, and Ross Raymond Kocher on April 27, 2006; and by a nephew, Mark A. Kocher on April 13, 1988.
Surviving are her husband, Stephen J. Balschi Jr., with whom she observed 17 years of marriage on April 4, 2020; two nieces, Cheryl A. Scott, Drums, and Lynn R. Fine, Mountaintop; a nephew, Kerry A. Kocher, Wilkes-Barre; a stepson, Stephen J. Balschi III and his wife Michele, Cartersville, Ga.; three stepgrandchildren, Dustin Joseph Balschi, Achworth, Ga., Kristin, wife of Matthew Howell, Achworth, Ga., and Daniel Balschi and his wife Becky, Achworth, Ga., and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, with her pastor, Leslie Halchak officiating.
Private interment will be made in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville. Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m.
The family will provide flowers. Memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, 326 Sixth St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.