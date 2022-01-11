Joanna Ruth Howell, 66, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
She was born Nov. 17, 1955, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Rev. Joseph and Mabel (Grimes) Hunting. She graduated from Rondout Valley High School in Stone Ridge, N.Y., in 1973, and Ulster County Community College in 1979 with an associates degree in nursing — then becoming a registered nurse. She also graduated from God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1983 with a bachelor of arts degree.
Joanna is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Howell; and her dearly beloved son, Matthew; a sister and brother-in-law, Faith and Emmet Wakefield, of Florida; a brother and sister-in-law, Wesley and Diane Hunting of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and David Fay; and a son, Mark David.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Christian Union Church, 5230 Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with the Rev. Philip Brenizer and the Rev. Alan Walter officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.