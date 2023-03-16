Joanne B. Stahl, 86 of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 28, 1936, a daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Russell) Hauck. On Nov. 2, 1957, she married James “Jim” Stahl who preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2006. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Joanne was a 1954 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She later retired from the former American Home Foods, now ConAgra, Milton.
She was a member of the Mazeppa Union Church where she was extremely active throughout the years.
Joanne had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats. She also loved taking care of her many plants. Most importantly, Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family, serving as a true matriarch.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Barry Thomas, of Northumberland; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Debra Stahl, of North Carolina, and Jeffrey and Gaye Stahl, of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren, Tyler Dreese, Ashley Mensch, James Stahl Jr., Tiffany Miller, Lauren Rehm, Derek Stahl, Trinity Adamson and Samantha Stahl; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Pauline Hauck and Mildred Finck.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her minister, Pastor Ricky Phillips, officiating.
Burial will follow in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Joanne’s memory be made to the Mazeppa Manna. Please make checks payable to Mazeppa Union Church, noted Mazeppa Manna and mail to 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
