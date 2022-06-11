Joanne E. Haire Botts, age 80, of Mifflinburg, passed away Saturday, June 11, at her home.
She was born July 22, 1941, in Lewisburg, a daughter of late Ralph S. and Margaret E. Hassinger Haire.
Joanne was a 1959 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She had been employed at JPM and retired after 33 years of service at Moore Business Forms.
She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg,
Joanne enjoyed doing word search puzzles, bowling and watching TV where her favorite programs were the Food Network, Family Feud and the Price is Right.
Surviving is son and daughter-in-law Brian K. and Brandee Krall of New Columbia; five grandchildren, Ashton, Alexander, Samantha, Taylor and Travis Krall; two great-grandchildren, Silas and Lylah; brother, Wayne Haire of Mifflinburg and his girlfriend Laurie Emery, and a sister, Sandra Stahl of Lewisburg.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, with Pastor Curt Wingert officiating.
Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.