Joanne H. Brittain, 88, of Lewisburg, formerly of Hartleton and Milton, entered into rest Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at RiverWoods.
Born Sept. 17, 1934, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Byron and Mary Marguerite (Mateer) Hafer. On May 23, 1954, in Watsontown, she married Thomas W. Brittain, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Watsontown High School class of 1952.
Joanne worked at the former Tara Lee plant in New Berlin, Zenith plant in Watsontown and also did some babysitting. Earlier in life she worked in human services on the various military bases that her husband served on.
She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Milton.
Joanne enjoyed reading, doing word search books, crossword puzzles, and crocheting.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Russell W. Brittain of Milton, William D. and Michele Brittain of West Milton; one daughter, Elizabeth A. Brittain of Middleburg; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Hugh Foresman, Jack Archambault, Harvey Jr. and Edith Brittain, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Thomas, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Marilyn Yeager, Ronnie Hafer, Carol D. Foresman, and Mary Lou Archambault; and a great-grandson, Abel Brittain.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the service will be held at 3 p.m. with Ralph Miller officiating.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne’s memory may be sent to RiverWoods Benevolent Fund, 5285 Westview Dr., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21703.
