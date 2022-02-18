Joanne M. (Reamer) Boyer, 83, of Millmont, entered into rest Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late James and Florine (Musser) Reamer. On April 12, 1957, she married Richard A. Boyer, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2020. Together, they shared 62 years of memories.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1962.
Following graduation, Joanne worked at JPM, Lewisburg, for several years. She then worked as a benefits manager at Conagra, Milton, for approximately 40 years until her retirement — always having an open heart for her many coworkers over the years.
Joanne served as an auditor for Lewis Township. She was a lifetime member of Moose Lodge 1133, Danville, and the Woman of the Moose Chapter 930, Danville.
She was of the United Methodist faith.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. She also loved sharing her pool with friends and neighbors every summer. She enjoyed family gatherings at Tinker's Place, the family cabin along White Deer Creek and playing games with her grandchildren.
Surviving is one daughter and son-law, Debra and Mark Holman of Mifflinburg; one son, Rick Boyer of Weikert; three grandchildren, Jeremy Hoffmaster, Gina Linn (Scott), Sam Holman; three great-grandchildren, Kyley Hoffmaster, Bryar Hoffmaster, Landon Linn; two sisters and brother-in-law, Connie and Joe Koons of Danville, Ruth Hackenburg of Millmont; one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Reamer of Millmont; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Joanne Boyer of Middleburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad Hoffmaster.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Adamo's, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dick DeVett officiating.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
To share in Joanne‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
