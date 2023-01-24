Joanne (Stonesifer) Payne, 91, a resident of Nottingham Village Retirement Center, Northumberland, and formerly of Milton, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
She was born Aug. 15, 1931, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William and Mary Elizabeth (Wary) Stonesifer.
Joanne was married to the late C. Thomas “Tom” Payne for 30 years until his death on Aug. 8, 1988. Together they raised their family in Williamsport and Hughesville.
She was a graduate of Williamsport High School class of 1949. Joanne worked as the food services director for Milton Area School District and retired in 1993. Previously she worked as the food service manager for East Lycoming School District, Hughesville.
Joanne was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton, GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton and the Milton Garden Club.
She enjoyed playing cards and visits with her great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by one daughter, Sharon “Sherry” (Tom) Reuther; two sons, Steven (Janet) Payne and Jeffery (Tammie) Payne; four grandchildren, Catherin “Beth” Reuther, Nicole Payne, Collin Payne and James Payne; and two great-grandchildren, Ilyana Reuther and Daniel Kelly.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne was preceded in death by one son, Michael S. Payne; two sisters, June E. McConnell and Betty Stutzman; and her first husband, Robert F. MacMurray.
All services for Joanne will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton.
For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com.