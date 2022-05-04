Joanne Sidler Tethers, 84, of Manchester, N.H., passed away peacefully while surround by her family on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Born Nov. 27, 1937, in Bloomsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John E. and Anna R. (Geary) Sidler.
Joanne grew up in Danville, Pa., and graduated in 1955 from Danville High School. After high school, she studied nursing and graduated in 1958 from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Nursing School.
In the fall of 1958, she went on a blind date in Philadelphia with James W. Tethers Jr. and soon fell in love. They wed in the spring of 1959 and were married almost 40 years until his passing in 1999. After moving to New Hampshire, she eventually became the nurse manager of the Rush Unit at Catholic Medical Center. She was heavily involved with her community and started the West Junior Deb Softball League and the Band Boosters at West High School.
She enjoyed traveling the world, bowling, and rooting for the Boston Red Sox, NE Patriots, and Penn State Football. She loved gardening, knitting, and sewing clothing for her family and friends. She was known for her fantastic sense of humor, and her famous tea rings that’s been a family kept secret for many years.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Leigh Rosato and her husband Gary of Bow, NH, Carol Tethers of Manchester, and Jennifer Helfrich and her fiancé Rob Dyer of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Smith and her husband AJ, Emily Rosato and her fiancé Jonathan White, Charlie Dyer; great-grandchildren, Brayden Smith and Nora Smith; sister, Helen Feather; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, James W. Tethers Jr.; and brother, William Sidler.
Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, with a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at McHugh Funeral Home, located at 283 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Joanne’s memory may be made to The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bel-Air nursing home for the amazing care they gave to Joanne in her final days. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.McHughFuneralHome.com