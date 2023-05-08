Jody L. Anderson, 58, of Trevorton, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his residence.
Born Dec. 17, 1964, in Sunbury, he was a son of the late John and Lila Wilma (Smeltz) Anderson. Jody was married to the former Victoria A. Armstrong who preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2017. He attended Line Mountain High School and was a truck driver most of his life.
Jody was a beloved father and grandfather. He spent his time brightening everyone’s day, making sure everything was taken care of. When not at work he spent his time with his family and loving dog, Butters. He enjoyed being outside and riding his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jody will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Shanda Crouse of Trevorton; son, Anthony Anderson and wife Trisha of Trevorton; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jason, Emma, Anthony, Scarlett, and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Thomas, Theodore, Jaxson, and Zander; sisters, Joan Willard and Linda Gill; and brothers, Jim Anderson and Jeff Anderson.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, John Anderson.
At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.