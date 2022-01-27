It is with great sadness that we share the news that Joe Doyle Duncan, of Ingleside, Texas, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas. Joe was 62 years old.
Joe was born April 4, 1959, in Sinton, Texas, to the late Jesse and Ida Duncan. He attended Ingleside High School and later completed his GED. He married Patricia Ann Spickler, on Aug. 12, 1979, in Ingleside. Shortly after, they moved to Pennsylvania and started a family.
Joe worked many jobs over the years and is remembered as a hard-working and loyal employee. He worked as a laborer for Ritz Craft Corp. of PA, for over 20 years in various roles, eventually settling into the role of Safety Director for the company until his retirement in 2011. During his life in Pennsylvania, Joe studied and trained to become an Emergency Medical Technician, and served as a volunteer member of the Mifflinburg Company 14 Ambulance Team.
Joe (with his wife Patty) was deeply committed to church life and service, and were members of the Christ Community Church in Glen Iron, where he served in various roles, including facilitating and leading the church Caravan program and youth group activities.
He loved and yearned for his home in Texas, which prompted his return there after the passing of his first wife. In Texas, Joe worked as a safety manager with JM Davidson, Werner Trucking, and eventually became a company driver for Schneider Trucking of Houston, Texas. This job allowed him the ability to see family in between trips across the US.
Joe was a tireless advocate for his son, TJ, a fierce and loyal friend to anyone he met, and an avid deer hunter, who also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and fixing cars. He was good at building and fixing things. Joe loved dogs. He was a people person — known to be very loving and caring to those around him. Joe had the biggest heart and deepest soul. He held a deep Christian faith and believed in being the hands and feet of Jesus to those around him. He was a beloved brother, father, husband and friend.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Heidi (Jonathan) Hagan; one son, Thomas J. “TJ” Duncan; his second wife, “d” Loretta Thompson; five brothers, Jesse, John, Dean, Gene, and Jimmy; two sisters, Carolyn, and Lois Mae; two grandchildren, Liam James and Brigid Anne Hagan; and by many very close family friends, and several adopted grandchildren and step-children from his second marriage.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by wife, Patricia; grandson, Robert; and brother, Leroy Duncan.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation to celebrate Joe’s life from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., where refreshments will be served.
Joe deeply desired to contribute his body to scientific research, and was a whole body donor. His ashes will be distributed per his final wishes expressed to his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift of support to the Mifflinburg Company 14 Fire Department and EMS companies, of which Joe was a proud member for many years.
A trust fund has been established for Joe’s son, TJ, to help with his ongoing support and care. For information, please contact Heidi Hagan, (haganheidi@gmail.com).
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.