Joel B. “Joby,” Herman, 61, of Shamokin Dam, passed away at his home on Oct. 2, 2022. In the days preceding his death, he could often be found fishing the Susquehanna with friends or conquering the latest video game.
He was born Sept. 6, 1961, the son of the late Harry and Effie (Schell) Herman. Joby could best be described by those close to him as funny, entertaining and unapologetically himself. There was never a dull moment in his presence.
Joby was a 1979 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and a 1983 graduate of Bloomsburg University. A skilled geologist, Joby was employed by R.E. Wright and Associates. He had a great appreciation for the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, golfing, and fishing with his friends. Joby also enjoyed bowling with his late father and took great pride in his extensive Star Wars and mineral collections.
Joel is survived by one brother, Boyd Searer; numerous cousins, and many close friends who were like family to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Gene Valentine, and one uncle, George Herman.
A service celebrating Joel’s life and memory will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.