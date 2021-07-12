Joel C. Trimble, 58, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
He was a Warrior Run High School graduate.
Joel loved fishing and auto racing.
He is survived by his sister, Karen; and father, Donald Trimble, of Watsontown.
Updated: July 13, 2021 @ 12:08 am