Johanna "Joan" Rozycki DiCenso, of McLean, Va., passed away peacefully on Holy Saturday, April 3, 2021, into the arms of our Lord Jesus.
She is survived by her two sons, Peter DiCenso and Brian DiCenso; her daughter, Melissa DiCenso Kalaus, Esquire; and a grandson, James P. DiCenso.
Before retiring, she enjoyed substitute teaching for the Shikellamy School District, as well as serving as a legal secretary for both judges and attorneys alike in Northumberland County. Everyone who knew her describes her as being patient, kind, loving, gracious, and having a beautiful smile.
If anyone would like to donate in her memory, donations may be made via givelively.org to the Chesterbrook Residence, where she spent her final years.