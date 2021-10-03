John A. “Squeak” Clemens II, 87, of New Columbia, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home.
Born in Milton on June 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Malvin and Ora Belle (Judd) Clemens.
John had retired from American Home Foods and was the founder of Clemens Salvage. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1962.
He was an avid collector of many things, especially toys, and he enjoyed attending auctions.
John is survived by two sons: Michael Clemens and his wife, Brenda, of Watsontown, and Greg Clemens, of New Columbia; a daughter-in-law, Laura (Clemens) Lapp of Watsontown; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Judd Clemens, of Wasilla, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Clemens, and a sister, Shirley Treibley.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday with Rev. Carl Varner officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in John’s name to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.