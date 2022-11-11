John Allan Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly on a beautiful morning, Nov. 5, 2022, after playing his last round of golf on this Earth.
John was born in New Jersey on May 10, 1965. Our parents are the late William and Cheryl Coffin. He was an 1983 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and he graduated with honors from Lycoming College with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.
He managed to live his life in a way some are envious; never much commitment to too many things. He made it a point no matter where in the country he was residing to always “make it home” for Thanksgiving and Christmas and to never miss the birthdays of his niece and nephews. Home for him was wherever his sister lived with her kids and his best friend he called brother. He would head to Texas to his best friend’s every opportunity he had, with plans of moving there when everything fell into place.
John was perfectly content sitting in front of the TV with his laptop open playing games, but if someone wanted to go play golf, he was right there. He was a giant teddy bear with a heart of gold. His sister volunteered him for many things which usually was enough to muster up a large eye roll, but the smile came out and John was eager to help in any way he could. Since John had been living in Selinsgrove the last 5-plus years, he didn’t miss any sporting events of his niece and nephew, unless he was working. If anyone got home and John wasn't there, it was always an easy guess as to where he was: At Turkey Hill playing his scratch-offs.
John is survived by brother, David Coffin of Baltimore; sister, Cynthia Coffin-Myers of Selinsgrove; niece, Rhiannon; nephew, William; special family of Korrin (Myla-Kate and Vincent), Alixandra (Tatianna and Zaniyah) and James; a small amount of extended family in Iowa, and a couple of very special friends: Richard Backora of Texas (Jomarie) whose son Mateo has captured John's heart and coined John "Tio Phat," and golf buddy Bob Hering.
Memorial gifts may be given to The Regional Engagement Center of Selinsgrove, 429 8th St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
There will be no services. Family will gather at their convenience.
Arrangements are being handled by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove.