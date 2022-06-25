John A. Ferrar, 74, Lewisburg

John A. Ferrar, 74, of Lewisburg went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born March 14, 1948 in Buffalo, New York, a son of the late Joseph and Olga (Lawrow) Ferrar. On May 1, 1999, he married the former Andrea M. Murray who survives.
John was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst New York. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Environmental Science at State University of New York at Plattsburgh.
John was a devoted Christian and loved the lord.
He worked as a New York State Peace Officer and was a Bay Constable Sgt. in Hempstead, N.Y. John was a 9-11 first responder and was a cancer survivor. John earned numerous awards over the years while serving his community. John was awarded the Heroism in The Line of Duty Award on July 21, 1994, the Medal of Honor Award in Recognition of Extraordinary Heroism on July 21, 1994. He was an avid outdoorsman. John loved to go fishing, boating, skiing, hiking, and swimming. Most importantly John was a devoted family man. He loved his children and grandchildren and would drop anything to help them when in need. John always said "Pennsylvania is the best place to raise corn, soybeans, and kids."
In addition to his wife Andrea of 23 years who he loved deeply, John is survived by his children, Gabriel Ferrar, Arianna Ferrar, Kaylla (Patrick) Snyder, Merissa (Brad) Nelms, Anise (Jake) Stahlnecker, Briana (Clayton) King, Kyle Ferrar, and Nicole (Lance) Kreamer; nine grandchildren, Aurora, Jasper, Avianna, Flynn, Ellie, Karson, Isabella, Hunter, and Hailey; two brothers, Wayne and William Ferrar; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Lance) Fessler; one brother-in-law, Jim (Pam) Murray; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Betty Murray; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Lynn Ferrar and his loving parents Joe and Olga Ferrar
Services will be determined by the family.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.