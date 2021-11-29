John A. Gusciora, 78, of Market Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.

John was born July 28, 1943, in Sommerville, N.J., a son of the late Anthony J. and Myrtle E. (Van Horn) Gusciora. On March 4, 1979, he married the former Linda L. Carl who survives.

Mr. Gusciora was a graduate of Sommerville High School. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a sergeant from the Sommerville, N.J., Police Department.

In addition to his wife of 42 years, John is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray D. and Monica A. Carl and their son, Ray Allen Carl, all of Bound Brook, N.J.

Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.

Tags

Trending Video