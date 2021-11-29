John A. Gusciora, 78, of Market Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
John was born July 28, 1943, in Sommerville, N.J., a son of the late Anthony J. and Myrtle E. (Van Horn) Gusciora. On March 4, 1979, he married the former Linda L. Carl who survives.
Mr. Gusciora was a graduate of Sommerville High School. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a sergeant from the Sommerville, N.J., Police Department.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, John is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray D. and Monica A. Carl and their son, Ray Allen Carl, all of Bound Brook, N.J.
