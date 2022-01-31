John Aloysius “Jack” Kircher, 65, of Selinsgrove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 23, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Paul J. Sr. and Lillian M. (Wright) Kircher. On June 11, 1978, he married the former Patricia Ann Ochman who survives.
Jack graduated in 1979 from Towson State University, Towson, Md., with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He earned his CPA license in 1981.
He was currently employed by Professional Business Systems in Middleburg.
Jack was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove, where he served as a member of St. Michael’s Guard and also the Knights of Columbus.
He was an avid classic car enthusiast. He liked golfing and loved vacationing at Ocean City, Maryland.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia are one son, Justin A. Kircher and his girlfriend Lizzie Schwarz of Charlotte, N.C.; one daughter, Jaclyn M. Bindus and husband Kevin of Odenton, Md.; one brother, Paul Joseph Kircher Jr. and his wife Victoria of Ellicott City, Md.; two sisters, Paula Bahorich of Westminster, Md., and Mary Jean Forry and husband Steve of Finksburg, Md.; a sister-in-law, Raychael Knighten of Concord, Calif.; nieces, Susan Bahorich of Richmond, Va., Jessica Bahorich of Westminster, Md., and Tessa Kircher of Ellicott City, Md.; nephews, Brian Bahorich of Frederick, Md., Jake Forry and Tyler Forry of Finksburg, Md.; amd his mother-in-law, Jennie Ochman of Northumberland.
Family and friends will be received Friday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 with Rev. Tukura Pius Michael, OP as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Jack’s memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.