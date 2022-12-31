John A. Rodkey, 86, Mifflinburg

John (Bud) A. Rodkey, 86, of Green Street, Mifflinburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 surrounded by family at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Born Jan. 8, 1936, in Northumberland, John was the son of the late William C. and Florence E. (Sizer) Rodkey of Middleburg. A notable high school athlete at Northumberland High School during the early 1950s, John married his high school sweetheart and homecoming queen, the former Rose Mary Courogen, a love that lasted more than 64 years. John went on to attend Susquehanna University, where he pitched on the baseball team before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Upon graduation, John went to work as a research chemist for Merck & Co., a career that started in Danville and took him to Central New Jersey and Lansdale, Pa. After retiring from Merck, he and Rose Mary moved back to Central Pennsylvania, settling in Mifflinburg, 13 miles from the family’s beloved cabin on the Thomas Dam hole on Penns Creek.
An avid outdoorsman and member of the Union County Sportsman’s Club in Millmont, John spent his retirement tying flies, chasing hatches along Penns Creek, and instilling a deep appreciation of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren. Each year at Christmas, the couple transformed their Mifflinburg home into a holiday wonderland, putting up elaborate displays with his collection of LGB and Lionel trains, their Department 56 Dickens Villages and Byers’ Choice Caroler figurines.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jennifer Rodkey; his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Greg Matusky; six grandchildren, Doug, Ben, Katie, Jonathan, Megan and Jessica, and four great-grandsons, Leo, Mic, Matteo and Val.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Robert, Richard and Kenneth, and one sister Delores Zweier.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union County Sportsman’s Club, 50 Sportsmen’s Club Lane, Millmont, PA 17845.