John A. Strouse, 55, Sunbury

John A. Strouse, 55, of Sunbury, Pa., passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., after a long, hard-fought battle with brain cancer.
John was born June 21, 1967, in Sunbury, Pa., the son of the late Keamer and Susan Strouse. He was the middle child of three siblings.
John attended Shikellamy High School. He was a lifelong passionate Cowboys fan. He was also a fan of Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. On Sundays, he looked forward to watching football with his daughter Johnna. One of his greatest moments was when his daughter took him to see the Cowboys play in Dallas at AT&T Stadium for his 50th birthday. He and his wife, Sherry, enjoyed going for hikes, and every year, going to see a NASCAR race. One thing he enjoyed doing every summer is going to amusement parks to hit up all the rollercoasters. While working at the Dollar Tree Distribution Center, he was known by his coworkers for liking to joke around and having a good laugh. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and was known to be the life of the party. If you were to ask any of his friends, they would have many funny stories to share about him.
John is survived by his wife, Sherry Strouse of Sunbury, Pa.; his daughters, Kayla Strouse of Austin, Texas, and Johnna Strouse of Sunbur, Pa.; stepson Don Erlston Jr., of Berwick, Pa.; Stepdaughter Keikara Erlston of Numidia, Pa; Stepson William Leiby of Sunbury Pa.,; sister and brother-in-law, Crystal and Doug Meyer of Northumberland, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law Jamie and Dorothy Strouse of Shamokin, Pa.; three step-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 PA-61, Sunbury, Pa. All are welcome to a celebration of life for John at his sister’s house after the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to offset the cost of the funeral service at https://gofund.me/5e98ceab.
Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury, is handling the arrangements.