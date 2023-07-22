John C. Fultz, 74, Beaver Springs

John C. Fultz, 74, of Beaver Springs, passed away on Friday, July 21 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born Sep. 21, 1948, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Alton D. and Ruth A. (Hosler) Fultz. On June 3, 1967, he married the former Carol E. Fleming who survives.
John was a 1966 graduate of West Snyder High School where he was very active in the FFA.
He was an active member of the Bannerville Church of the Brethren.
John worked at Standard Steel in Burnham for 41 years until his retirement in 2010. After retirement, he drove dump truck for his grandson's business and worked part time for Spring Township.
His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their sports activities, spending time at the boat pond riding jet skis, hunting with his son and traveling to see the beautiful USA.
In the past, he was involved in the Beaver Springs Fire Company serving as Chief, EMT, and president. He volunteered for the Beaver Fair Association and served as a director. In addition, he helped to maintain the Beaver Springs baseball field and mowed the playground years ago.
He was very active in the community and could often be found helping his friends and neighbors on his Kubota. His wife was a babysitter for many years, and he loved those kids like his own grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years, are two daughters, Lori (Mark) Bornman and Gwen (Bobby) Davis; five grandchildren, Tyler (Kasey) Davis, Emily (Trent) Rottscheit, Lynsey and Kenzie Fultz, and Scott Bornman; five great-grandchildren, Elaina, Rylee, Brieah Rottscheit and Reid and Lincoln Davis; one sister, Barb (Herb) McMaster; four brothers- and sisters-in law and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, in 2016, by a son, John C. Fultz Jr.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Bannerville Church of the Brethren, 7502 Stage Road, McClure with Pastors Jeffrey Snyder and Jeannine Leister officiating.
Burial will be held in Adamsburg Cemetery, Beaver Springs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor John's memory may be made to the Bannerville Church of the Brethren.