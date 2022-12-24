John C. “Jack” Hellyer, 102, of Lewisburg, formerly of New Jersey, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Nov. 12, 1920, in Trenton, N.J., he was a son of the late Charles M. and Eleanor (Van Luppen) Hellyer. He was married to the former Alice R. Hellyer for nearly 76 years before her death April 9, 2019.
Jack was a graduate of Hamilton High School and received an associate’s degree from the former Rider College, now Rider University. He served in the Coast Guard during World War II. After he was honorably discharged, he was recruited to work on the Manhattan Project in Princeton and served as a receptionist and guard. In 1952, Jack, his father and a third party started Pack & Seal, Inc., where he served as first vice president, then president until he retired in 1984.
He was a member of the Pennington United Methodist Church, the Trenton Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Lion’s club in Pennington, N.J. He coached youth basketball in Princeton and Pennington for years.
Jack enjoyed reading and golfing and even bowled in the YMCA church league for over 50 years, then continued in Lewisburg until he was 96 years old. He loved to follow Princeton University sports.
He is survived by two daughters, Judith (James) Nafzinger, of Fla., and Patricia (Hood) Johnston, of Lewisburg; four granddaughters, Jaclyn, Kristi, Kendra and Kerri; two great-grandchildren, Tessa and Luke; two nephews and one niece.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Hellyer, who died during WWII, and Charles Hellyer.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests contributions in Jack’s memory be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.