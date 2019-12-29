John C. Mathews, 87 Lewisburg

John Carroll Mathews, 87, Lewisburg — John’s story begins in Marfa, Texas, March 21, 1932, the second son of Rufus and Della Irene Mathews. John joined the ROTC program at his high school, graduated from the University of Maryland, then served as a lieutenant in the Air Force. He was a teacher in Prince George’s County, Maryland for most of his working life and John met Sally at his first assignment; they were married for 60 years.
John was a lifelong Democrat, proud of his participation in a Soviet-American Peace Walk through Russia in 1988. In retirement, John settled in Lewisburg with Sally. He volunteered with the Union County Public Library, the Democrat Committee and became a Master Gardener through the Penn State Agricultural Extension.
Everyone who knew John knew he relished a debate. By law, the date of one’s death is declared by the medical personnel when they examine the patient. John’s date of death is officially Dec. 26, but he insists he died on Dec. 25, and so his fight against the machine continues.
John withdrew from public activities when his struggles began with Lewy Body Dementia. John passed at home in the presence of his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cleve and James; and his beloved son, Marc.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Tim Dennis; granddaughter and her husband, Emma Hartsog and Lt. Commander John J. Hartsog and their four children, Jack, Henry, Andrew and Ellie.
Details for a memorial service will follow.