John C. “Skeet” Murray, 71, of Sunbury, passed away in his home on Friday, July 2, 2021.
He was born June 3, 1950, in Sunbury, to Marlin (Newt) Murray and Nancy (Jonne) Mellott Murray.
He is survived by two daughters, Tieg Rustam and Tonaya Murray; three sisters, Marlene Klock, Jan Witmer, and Shelley Moore; and two grandchildren, Riley and Remington Rustam.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Murray; and sister, Nancy R. Murray.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.