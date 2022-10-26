John Charles Rauch, 5, of Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at his home.
John was born March 30, 2017, in Danville, a precious son of Andrew and Stephanie (Stahl) Rauch.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by his maternal grandparents, Mark and Jennifer Stahl of Middleburg and his paternal grandparents, James Daniel and Janet Rauch of Shamokin Dam; maternal great-grandparents, Junior and Anna Stahl and Lois Fabian; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Krzykwa; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Rauch on June 6, 2020; his maternal great-grandfather, John Fabian; and paternal great-grandparents, John and Mary Rauch and Edward Krzykwa.
John loved playing and laughing with other children and having a good time joking around and having fun. He also loved playing with musical toys and watching Paw Patrol.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 56 Abby Road, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Rob Rines officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in God’s Missionary Church Cemetery, Beavertown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mount Pleasant Mills.