John Christopher Snook, 58, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
He was born March 3, 1964, in Lewisburg, a son of Nancy (Seebold) Snook of Mifflinburg and the late Glenn Elwood Snook. On May 26, 1990, he married the former Kim (Bowersox) Snook, who survives.
John was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1982 and The Pennsylvania State University class of 1986 with an AG/Business Management Degree.
John was a hardworking farmer for 37 years, a job that he loved and enjoyed wholeheartedly. Earlier in life he worked at Snook’s Mill, Farm Bureau, Agway, and Mifflinburg Farm Supply.
He was a past board member of the Farm Service Agency, past president of Merrill Linn Conservatory, served on the Board of Directors of Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange, member of Mifflinburg Young Farmers, member of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, member of Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, and a member of Winklebleck Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed local history, trains, hunting, attending antique farm equipment sales, and he loved people and was a great entertainer. John was a very positive person, and even following his diagnosis with cancer and the years that followed he never lost that positive attitude.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Kim, are one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Shayla Snook of Mifflinburg; one stepson and daughter-in-law, Lee and Brandi Mathison of Mifflinburg; a brother and sister-in-law, David A. and Stacey Snook of Mifflinburg; one nephew, Andrew Snook of Mifflinburg, and his beloved dog, Panzer.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, and from 10 to 11 a,m, Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor John Yost officiating.
Interment will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Cancer Center, Lewisburg for their wonderful care over the years and Geisinger Hospice nurses, Ronda and Tammy for the care they provided over the last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s memory may be sent to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or Mifflinburg Young Farmers, c/o: Barry Spangler, Treasurer, 833 Green Ridge Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.