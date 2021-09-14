John C. Watson Jr., 77, Mifflinburg

John C. Watson Jr., 77, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born on Dec. 19, 1943, in Danville, he was a son of the late John C. Watson and Nessie (Shively) Watson.
John was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1961 and Williamsport School of Commerce class of 1963.
He served in the United States Army Reserves from Feb. 5, 1964, until honorable discharge on Feb. 5, 1970.
He worked in the family business with his father, John C. Watson and eventually became the owner and operated Watson Motors, Mifflinburg.
John was a member of the American Legion Post 410, Mifflinburg, and VFW Post 1964, Mifflinburg, and the former Mifflinburg Moose, and a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg.
In his earlier years, John was into drag racing and ran his own car at Beaver Springs Dragway. He was also an avid fan of all the Philadelphia sports teams. He would always remember and acknowledge family members’ birthdays.
Surviving are one brother, Jace D. and Carla Watson of Mifflinburg, and three sisters, Gail and Dick Erdley of Mifflinburg, Kimm Watson of Washington, and Gwen and Eric Hull of Winfield. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s memory may be sent to Preservation Mifflinburg, Inc., P.O. Box 143, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in John’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.