John C. Workman, 90, Leesburg, Florida

John C. “Jack” Workman, 90, of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Lewisburg, Pa., entered eternal rest on June 5, 2022, at Harbor Chase of Wildwood in Wildwood, Florida.
Jack was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Lewisburg, a son of the late George L. Workman Sr. and Evelyn Pennycoff. On June 14, 1953, Jack married his beautiful bride, Dorothy Agnes (Kerstetter) Workman.
He was a 1949 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. Early in life, Jack worked at Watsontown Brick. He retired from Continental Can Company in Milton where he was employed as a double seamer operator.
Jack was a member and Past Worshipful Master of Charity Lodge No. 144 F&AM where he served as Worshipful Master in 1991. His memberships also include Lafayette Lodge No. 194 F&AM in Selinsgrove, Milton Lodge No. 256 F&AM, The Scottish RiteValley of Williamsport, A.A.S.R., and the York Rite Bodies of Pennsylvania.
He was a member of Arbogast Lutheran Church. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting depression and carnival glass, and he especially enjoyed attending flea markets.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; a daughter, Beverly Anne Reedy and her husband Van of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Vicki Jo Beeterley and her husband Roger, Heather Dawn Monday, Kelly Sewell, and Gregory Workman; five great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, John C. Workman Jr.; a grandson, Michael Van Reedy; one brother, George Leroy Workman II, and two sisters, Madline Jows and Blanche Stover.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 with Pastor Hugo Schroeder officiating. A Masonic Service will be accorded by Charity Lodge No. 144 F&AM.
Interment will immediately follow in the Arbogast Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Jack be forwarded to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.