John D. Cook Sr., 82, of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, with family members by his side.
John was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor Lois (Stalkup) Cook and John Edmund Cook Jr.; a daughter, Lois Rachel Cook; and a granddaughter, Loretta Joy Cook.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois (Roddenberry) Cook. They were married in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on May 30, 1959.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by a son, John D. Cook (Lee Ann) of Lewisburg; a daughter, Alison Farnsworth (Barry) of Muncy; grandson, Ky John Cook; granddaughters, Amanda Egan (Philip) of Kansas City, Mo., Rebekah Cook and Sophia Cook, both of Lewisburg; and his brother, Roger Cook (Marcia) of Springdale, Ark. He is also survived by stepgrandchildren, Joshua Ross (Janelle) and Sarah Wallich, both of Milton, and their families.
John was born July 30, 1938, in Little Rock, Ark. He was a 1961 graduate of Arkansas Polytechnic College and had a career in computer programming.
John enjoyed reading, playing computer games, and working in the yard. He loved music, played trumpet, and sang in church choirs over the years.
A celebration of John’s life will be held Sunday, July 18, at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, with a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. and the service to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to the church or charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.