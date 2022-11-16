John D. Paul, 63, of Scott Towers, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in his home.
John was born May 14, 1959, in Ashland, a son of the late William E. and Evelyn M. (Kemper) Paul.
He was a 1978 graduate of Lady of Lourdes High School in Shamokin.
John was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith and Roger Bechtel of Maryland, Kathy and John O'Toole of Sunbury, Joanie and Larry Dunkelberger of Sunbury; two sisters-in-law, Jo-Anne Paul of Camp Hill and Vicky Paul of Mount Carmel, and six nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, William A. and James E. Paul.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.