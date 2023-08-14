John D. Prah Jr., 79, of Allenwood, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug 12, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
John was born Sept. 13, 1943, in Lewisburg, to the late John and Dorothy Prah. John is survived by his wife, Helen E. (Russell) Prah. She was his high school sweetheart and they were married for 60 years. He graduated from Lewisburg High School, class of 1961.
He graduated from Montgomery Jr. College, Bethesda, Md., in 1965, and University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., class of 1974. He completed a machinist apprenticeship with the Department of Defense and retired from OPM for the Department of Defense in 1988, after 26 years of civil service. After retiring he worked for FlowServ at various nuclear plants. His adventure in life was traveling with his sweetheart. Many cross-country trips including Alaska, Arizona, Wyoming, also European travel to Ireland, Italy, Croatia, and a few cruises. He enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips with family. He loved reading and playing cinch at the Teek.
John had a true passion for West Ocean City, Md., from his childhood through his retirement he enjoyed hardshell crabs, the casino and the friends.
He had two children, Paul R. Prah (wife Laurie); daughter, Susan M. Prah (Raymond Russo); three grandchildren, Ashley Wolff (husband Alex) Cody Prah, Jessie O’Neill (husband Larry); and two great-grandchildren, Henry O’Neill and Jet Prah.
He is survived by three younger siblings, James D. Prah, Joseph D. Prah, and Mary J. (Prah) Sholley; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life with friends and family will be announced at a later date.
In place of flowers, send donations to the Watsontown Historical Association, 109 Main St., Box 4, Watsontown, PA 17777, or your favorite charity.
Cards and remembrances can be mailed to 256 Columbia Ave., Allenwood, PA 17810.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.