John DiBartolomeo, 68, of Beaver Springs, passed away May 23, 2022.
He was born to Frank and Julia DiBartolomeo in New York City on July 21, 1953.
John is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Christina; son, Franklin and daughter-in-law Jennifer along with his grandson, Evan; brother, Frank and sister-in-law Elaine.
John owned and operated DRC Race Products in Beaver Springs along with being the editor of Drag Racing Action Online Magazine. He has won multiple National and Division races on the NHRA tour.
John loved racing, writing, photography, reading, golfing and working on his race cars. He was inducted into the East Coast Hall of Fame in 2010 and the NHRA Division One Hall of Fame in 2016 for his contributions to the sport of drag racing.
John loved life and spending time with his family and friends and will be missed dearly.
His focus of life was spending time with his grandson, Evan.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30.