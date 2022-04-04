John Emro Balascik, 73, of Herndon, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was the beloved husband of Lisa M. (Reader) Balascik with whom he shared over 42 years of loving marriage. Born April 2, 1949, in McAdoo, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Fallis) Balascik.
John worked in the food business as a manager for many years before retiring. He was a former member of St. Michael Church, McAdoo. John enjoyed golfing, fishing and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Above all, he was a family man cherishing all of his time spent with them.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa; daughter, Amy Balascik; sons, Kevin Balascik and wife Keri and Kurt Balascik and wife Alyson; grandchildren, Nick, Rachel, Braedon, Matthew and Luke; brother, Joseph Balascik and wife Patricia; sisters, Mary Canfield and Jean Moroski and husband William.
He was predeceased by sister, Julianne Ackles.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John’s memory to Haven to Home Canine Rescue, PO Box 851 Berwick, PA 18603.