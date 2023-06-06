John Eric Greenawalt, 56, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Milton.
He was born July 9, 1966, in Lewisburg, a son of DeWayne and Marian (Mong) Greenawalt. As a child and young man, John was proud of his athleticism, especially his talent for walking on his hands. He graduated from Lewisburg Area Senior High School, after which he enlisted in the Navy.
John was an avid fan of Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football, and he loved watching games with his family. John’s life was filled with movies and music. Classic and hard rock bands provided the soundtrack to his days.
John was caring and compassionate. He took pride in helping his parents care for their home, tending to the yard work and snow removal. He was always happy to lend a hand and enjoyed providing rides and companionship for his friends.
Throughout his life, John demonstrated a strong love of animals, who responded to his quiet tenderness. He was especially devoted to his cat, “Emma,” whom he rescued and nursed back to health. “Emma” became his constant companion, returning his love tenfold during his battle with lung cancer.
John is survived by his father, DeWayne, of Lewisburg; and his two brothers, Jesse Greenawalt of Lewisburg, and Chris Greenawalt of Seattle, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marian.
John loved and was loved by his family and friends, and will be missed.
Funeral services will be private.
The family requests no flowers.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
You may leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.