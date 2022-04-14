John E. Krinjeck, 62, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
John was born Dec. 11, 1959, in Johnstown, a son of the late Glenn Krinjeck and Eileen Knepper. On March 3, 1979, he married the love of his life, Nancy J. (Goughnour) Krinjeck.
He had been employed as a truck driver for Keystone Building Products. Most recently, he was employed in the machine shop at QE Manufacturing in New Berlin.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy J. Krinjeck; children, Kimberly Miller and her husband Ray of Cocolamus and John Krinjeck Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Richfield; grandchildren, Rya Miller, Aiden Miller, Kiya Krinjeck, and Kaylee Krinjeck; siblings, Glenn Krinjeck of Johnstown, Susan Gallihue and her husband Dale of West Virginia, Linda Goughnour and her husband Robert of Mineral Point, Pa., Joan Landis and her husband Scott of Mifflintown, and James Krinjeck and his wife Melissa of Port Royal; stepfather, Donald Irvin of Mifflintown; and his beloved dogs, Bella and Sadie.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of John are kindly requested to be forwarded to the family to help defray medical and funeral expenses.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with assisting the family.