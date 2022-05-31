John E. Shultz, 91, of Orleans, Indiana, and formerly of Lewisburg, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living.
John was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Lewisburg, a son of the late William R. and Anna Mae (Brown) Shultz. He had five siblings who preceded him in death.
He was married to Carolyn J. (Hafer) Shultz on June 17, 1954, who survives. They shared 32 years together.
John was a 1948 graduate of Lewisburg High School. He was an excellent pitcher for the Lewisburg Pioneers. John Shultz (lefty) stole the spotlight, no-hitting the Northumberland Pineknotters while his mates pounded out an 8-0 triumph over the A’s in a twice-interrupted game on the Post 44 diamond.
He served in the Air Force from 1948 to 1952. John was employed by Pennsylvania House Furniture of Lewisburg, for more than 25 years. After their closure, he relocated to Paoli, Indiana, employed by Paoli Furniture Company and retiring in 2000.
He was a member of the American Legion of Lewisburg and Orleans, Indiana, and a member of Veteran of Foreign Wars. John was also a Mason of the Sunbury Masonic Lodge 22, Sunbury, Pa.
John was an avid coin and stamp collector. He also enjoyed reupholstering furniture and making furniture.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, John C. Shultz of Herndon, Va., Teri L. (Shultz) Bower and son-in-law Larry Bower, and Christopher M. Shultz, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one niece, Rebecca Martin and her husband Keith of Montandon, Pa.; and one nephew, William Shultz and wife Bonnie of Milton, Pa.
He was preceded in death by one brother, William B. Shultz; and his four sisters, Ann, Betty, Janet and Margaret.
He is survived by his special friends, Jonna and Danny Pemberton of Mitchell, Indiana.
Arrangements are being made by the Chastains Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Mitchell, Indiana.