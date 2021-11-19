John E. Styer, 100, of Mexico Road, Milton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home.
Born June 19, 1921, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Weaver) Styer. He and his wife, Helen I. (Hagenbuch) Styer celebrated 68 years of marriage until her death on Sept. 23, 2010.
He had worked at Beavertown Cast Stone and Turbotville Precast and was involved with several large concrete jobs including at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC. He had also worked with farm zoning through the Dept. of Agriculture and was a former Liberty Township Supervisor.
He cherished times spent with family and friends and earlier in life he enjoyed hunting with his father.
He was a member of Oak Grove Lutheran Church, rural Danville, where he had taught Sunday school and served on the church council.
Surviving are a son and two daughters, James L. Styer and his wife Mary of Turbotville, Paulla Kostelnick, and Nancy Carl and her husband Harry, all of Milton; and a very large, loving number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death besides his wife was a son, Robert Styer; and a sister, Mary Hallowell.
Friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 130 Hagenbuch Loop Road, Danville, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gretchen Johanson, his pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, masks will be required at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.