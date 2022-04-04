John Franklin Eisely, 78, of 18th Street, Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.
John was born Feb. 19, 1944, in Sunbury, a son of the late Albert and Grace (Culp) Eisely. He was married to Ellen Eisely who preceded him in death.
He attended Shikellamy High School and then joined the United States Army.
John was a member of the Selinsgrove Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1173, American Legion Post 25 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 and the Sunbury VFW Post 1532.
He enjoyed playing pool and loved playing games with his family.
John is survived by his daughters and two sons-in-law, Diane and Donald Shaffer and Sandy and Mike Noecker; grandchildren, Megan, Jarrett, Jessica, Colin and Jake; great-grandchildren, River, Maybelle and Truman; and one sister, Lois.
In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 7, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at noon with Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Burial with military honors will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.