John G. “Jack” Dorko, 82, of Mountain View Nursing Center, formerly of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, with family members by his side.
Jack was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Coal Township, a son of the late Joseph T. and Frances R. (Suchomajcz) Dorko. He was a lifelong resident of Coal Township.
He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from the Coal Township High School, class of 1957.
He was a member of the Assumption of B.V.M. (St. Mary’s) Church, now Mother Cabrini. He was a lifelong member of the East End Fire Company and the Six County Fireman’s Association. Jack was a diehard Penn State Nittany Lions and Joe Paterno fan. He enjoyed bowling at Crown Lanes and loved telling jokes, sometimes the same one over and over again! He was very friendly and a great walker.
Over the years he worked at various jobs in Coal Township; Mountain View Manor, Shamokin Packing Company and Our Lady of Lourdes School.
Jack is survived by his brother, Joseph G. Dorko of Coal Township; his sister, Christine Hudson of Shamokin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Frances “Tootsie” Yablonski; and his favorite uncle, George (Norge) Dorko.
A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.
Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Coal Township.
The family will provide the flowers. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mother Cabrini Church or Our Lady of Lourdes School.
Rest in Heavenly Peace dear brother, uncle and friend.