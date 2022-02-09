John “Jack” Gilmore Grove, 74, of Shamokin Dam, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Elizabeth (Roman) Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Catherine (Sybinsky) Grove; brothers, George A. Grove and Harry “Skip” Grove Jr., both of Conemaugh, and James E. Grove of Surfside Beach, S.C.; friends, Jeff Buckley of Selinsgrove and Joann Migyanka of East Taylor Township; godson, Josh Migyanka of East Taylor Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John graduated from East Conemaugh High School in 1965. He attended California University of Pennsylvania where is earned a bachelor of science in education degree in industrial arts. He taught at DuBois High School while attending Pennsylvania State University earning a master of education degree in educational administration in 1973. In 1974 he became assistant principal of Selinsgrove Area High School, a position he held until his retirement in 1999.
Jack came from a family of dedicated firefighters for the Conemaugh Independence Volunteer Fire Company in which he joined in 1965. He went on to become a Pennsylvania State Fire Instructor and an EMT instructor. He later became a member of the Selinsgrove Fire Company and then with the Shamokin Dam Fire Company. He joined the Hummels Wharf Fire Department where he served many years as assistant chief and deputy chief until retiring in September of 2021.
He was also a member of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association, the Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Monroe Township EMA, and was a Snyder County Training Officer. Being a cancer survivor, he worked diligently to get monies to improve firefighter safety.
A memorial service for John will be held at a later date.
The family suggests contributions be directed to the Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Company, 343 First St., Johnstown, PA 15909 or the Hummels Wharf Fire Department, 1869 N. Old Trail, Hummels Wharf, PA 17831.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.