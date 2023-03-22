John G. Huckaby, 80, of 526 JPM Road, Lewisburg, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
A native of Marlinton, W.Va., he was the son of the late John Glenn Huckaby and Blanche Huff Huckaby. He was born Dec. 3, 1942.
He and his wife, Barbara Ann Ritchey, were together for nearly 44 years. Over the years, they provided a home to many rescue cats.
He was a 1960 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and attended West Chester State College.
He was District 4 runnerup at heavyweight in wrestling as a Lewisburg senior. He also lettered in baseball and football. He served four years as a Navy journalist from 1961-65.
A long-time journalist, he was employed for 31 years at The Daily Item, Sunbury, as a reporter, regional editor, sports writer and sports editor. He later worked in the sports department at the Williamsport Sun Gazette before becoming the managing editor of the Milton Standard-Journal. He retired from that post in 2001.
During many of those 31 years, he wrote a weekly wrestling column during the season, covering all forms of amateur wrestling. During that time, he covered both the PIAA and NCAA tournaments as well as other various amateur events such as the Pittsburgh Classic and the Olympic trials. After leaving the Sunbury paper, he wrote an amateur wrestling column for the Centre Daily Times in State College.
He covered or attended 49 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. He was honored to receive several awards for his coverage of amateur wrestling: Pennsylvania Wrestling Roundup Media Award of Excellence (1988-89); District 4 Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, 1992; National Wrestling Media Association Print Journalist of the Year, 2001 and 2010; and Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, 2002.
Huck was recognized as a Lewisburg Area High School Distinguished Alumni in 2002 and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Pennsylvania Chapter in 2007.
He was a fan of the Atlanta Braves, Penn State football and Penn State wrestling.
He and Barb attended three Olympics: 1996 in Atlanta, 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.
Avid travelers, they visited England, Italy, France, Switzerland, Austria, China, Germany, Russia, Finland, Canada and Mexico.
Huck and Barb were avid moviegoers, having attended the Toronto International Film Festival for 30 years, and viewed more than 120 films on the large screen annually.
His community activities included being a past member of the Milton YMCA board of directors; chairman of the membership committee of the Milton YMCA; member and past president (2003-04) of the Milton Rotary Club; past member of the Milton Rotary Club board of directors; and serving as a host and guide for members of a Rotary Group Study Exchange group from Finland in spring 2005. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with four sapphires. He chaired the Rotary club Pancake Day fundraiser as well as the club's dinner coupon booklet project for 10 years.
He had no mechanical talents at all. He could not fix anything or build anything. He once got a failing grade in a high school shop class.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a brother-in-law, C. Thomas Ritchey, and his wife, Anne, of Irving, Texas, and a sister-in-law, Susan Hosselrode, and her husband, Robert, of Cumberland, Md. A nephew, Thomas Ritchey, of Baton Rouge, La., and a niece and her family, Ashley Dom and fiancé Jason Phillips and Maggie and Tenlee Phillips, all of Plant City, Fla., also survive.
There will be no services.
Contributions may be made to the Max Shnyder District 4 Wrestling Coaches Scholarship Fund, c/o: Bob Greenly, 1016 Shakespeare Ave., Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.