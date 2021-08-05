John H. Hackenberg, of Middleburg, passed away at his home, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, one month short of his 93rd birthday.
He was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Middleburg, a son of the late Clair and Ida Mae (Benner) Hackenberg. On Nov. 30, 1957, he married the former Shirley Hummel, who preceded him in death in 1995.
He proudly served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, until his honorable discharge on Aug. 27, 1956. He carried the sorrow of the passing of his mother when he was in Korea throughout his entire life, as he was unable to grieve with his family.
He had been employed at Middleburg Throwing Mills followed by being a supervisor at Sunbury Textile Mills until his retirement. He joyfully and faithfully attended First United Church of Christ, Middleburg where he loved Pastor DiAnn as well as the congregation.
He enjoyed spending time with his extensive family and friends, as well as anyone with whom he came in contact. Known by all for his contagious smile and gentle spirit, he could strike up a conversation with total strangers. Thanks to all John’s neighbors and passersby who stopped to check on him as he weeded his yard.
Surviving are his companion of 22 years, Lorena Reed, and daughter, Donna. He also has two daughters, Beth Courtney and Lisa (Dan) Mitchell; 13 grandchildren, Chastity, Benjamin, Malachi, Abby, Rachel, Ethan, Nehemiah, Josiah, Jerry, Tiara, Tasia, Tristyn, and Kogan. Additionally, he has 30 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Nevin Hackenberg.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Zechman, Doretha Weader, Anna Mae Bowersox, Julia Nerhood, and Mildred Pfleegor; and four brothers, Robert, Lester, Donald and Nick Hackenberg. He was also preceded in death by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the First United Church of Christ, 8671 Route 522, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Burial, with military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard, will be in Glendale Cemetary, Middleburg.
Contributions in John’s memory may be made to First United Church of Christ, 8671 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
My flesh and my heart fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26 NKJV