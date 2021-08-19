John H. Hagenbuch, 85, of Danville, was lifted by God as he slept peacefully from his earthly dwelling to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 11, 1936, in rural Danville, the son of the late Luther and Carrie (Beaver) Hagenbuch
John is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Anna “Marty” (Hood) Hagenbuch They were married Aug. 30, 1958. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Barbara (Hagenbuch) Alestalo and her husband Eric of New Windsor, N.Y., Deborah (Hagenbuch) Seibert and her husband Jeffrey of New Oxford, Pa., Beth (Hagenbuch) De Luca and her husband Massimo of Kennett Square, Pa., David Hagenbuch and his wife Lili of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, James Hagenbuch, Luther Hagenbuch Jr., Fred Hagenbuch, and Glen Hagenbuch; and one sister, Mary (Hagenbuch) Noll.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville where, for a half-century, he taught Sunday School classes, led Bible studies, and served as a trustee and deacon.
His other memberships included The Gideons International and served on the board of directors for Montrose Broadcasting Corporation.
After attending Danville High School, John was employed by the PA Department of Transportation. In 1962, he started his own business John-David Advertising.
John worked very hard throughout his life to graciously provide for and bless his family in many ways. His family loved him, not simply because of what he did for them, but for the person he was.
John loved “God’s Word,” the Bible, and he wanted more than anything to follow its greatest commandments: to love God and love others (Matthew 22:36-40). From the time he came to faith in the early 1970s, until the night God called him home, he followed those instructions and lived for Christ. Although his passing is a loss for this world, for him it is gain.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John’s life to be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Dr. (off 642 East) Danville, with his pastor, the Rev. Dawes J. Dunham officiating.
Burial will be private.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, 490 Queen St., Northumberland, PA 17857, Montrose Broadcasting Corporation, PO Box 248, Montrose, PA 18801 or First Baptist Church of Danville.